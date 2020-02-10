Oneida Co. pushing for school bus cameras

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said a new law will help catch drivers who break the law when passing stopped school buses.
The local law will allow school districts to join a program run by the county. This would put cameras on school buses at no cost to the district.
County officials said the vendor who installs the cameras will earn a percentage of the fines collected from drivers going past.
If a driver is caught driving past a stopped school bus with its lights flashing, the fine for the first offense will be $250.
A second offense within 18 months will cost $275. A third violation will cost $300.
There are no points or license suspensions associated with these violations.
This law will be voted on by the County Board of Legislators on Wednesday.
