Oneida Co. reports 5 more deaths related to COVID-19; Mohawk Valley seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mohawk Valley region continues to lead the state with its daily infection rate above two percent and more specifically, Oneida County saw a small spike in their COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

Oneida County had one of its deadliest days on Friday after the county’s health department reported five people passed away due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This is Oneida County’s third-highest single-day death total since the pandemic began.

In total, only nine deaths were reported by the New York State Health Department on Friday.

Furthermore, from May 17 through June 25 Oneida County never reported more than 30 positive COVID-19 cases on the same day. Now in three of the last eight days, Oneida County has reported more than 30 cases of COVID-19 and on Friday, 29 additional cases were reported.

According to the New York State Health Department, Oneida County is in the Mohawk Valley, and its data is also slowly seeing an increase.

Across the state, the average infection rate from Thursday’s tests was about 1.3 percent, but in the Mohawk Valley, the infection rate was more than double the state’s average. From the COVID-19 tests performed in the Mohawk on Thursday, 2.9 percent came back positive, the highest of any region.

The 2.9% may be alarming when comparing it to the rest of the state but for reference, Oneida County’s infection rate was just above 20 percent in mid-April. However, the infection rate may have been higher in April just because not as many tests were being performed as compared to now.

Below are the daily infection rates for all of New York State’s regions over the past three days:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 1.00% 1.20% 1.10% Central New York 1.40% 1.60% 0.90% Finger Lakes 1.50% 1.50% 1.80% Long Island 1.10% 1.10% 0.90% Mid-Hudson 0.80% 1.10% 1.40% Mohawk Valley 1.40% 2.10% 2.90% New York City 1.10% 1.30% 1.50% North Country 0.40% 0.40% 1.20% Southern Tier 0.70% 0.50% 0.50% Western New York 1.30% 1.00% 1.70%

Below is the COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department on Friday:

Patient Hospitalization — 857 (-21)

Patients Newly Admitted — 73 (-23)

Number ICU — 188 (-21)

Number ICU with Intubation — 125 (-4)

— 125 (-4) Total Discharges — 70,794 (+96)

Deaths — 9

Total Deaths — 24,885

