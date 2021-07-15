Oneida Co. Sheriff’s Office looking to implement new restraining device

ORISKANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is looking to implement a device that’s meant restrain a subject without pain.

It’s called the BolaWrap and Lieutenant Clayton Smith explains what it does. “It’s not a pain compliance instrument, it’s a restraining device so it’s like throwing handcuffs on someone ten feet away from you, without even having to touch them.”

The device shoots out strings with hooks on the end that wrap around a person without causing pain. Smith said will be helpful in stressful situations.

“[if] All of a sudden this person picks up a knife, and then a police officer has to do what they have to do and the outcome is never good and this gives you another tool to maybe stop that from happening.” Lieutenant Clayton Smith

Smith said they’ll most likely be used on mental health calls, but he wants it to help in other ways. “We wanted to bridge that gap between interview and the use of force and the public’s view of policing as it is right now.”

Right now, they’re waiting on a policy to be completed before they start using them For information on the BolaWrap visit: https://wrap.com/?utm_source=GoogleSearch&utm_medium=Google&utm_campaign=GoogleSearch&gclid=Cj0KCQjwub-HBhCyARIsAPctr7xa1Q_euPaRiNCApJOhHlUC1VhDe_rp21qLKLOBR6EsLJMDlJYGDlUaAuwvEALw_wcB