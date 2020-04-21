Oneida Co: Three additional COVID-19 deaths

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Three people have died in Oneida County in the past 24 hours due COVID-19, bringing to eleven the total number of people who have died from the virus there.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente delivered the news in his daily news briefing via Facebook Live on Tuesday.

Picente also reported there were just seven new positive cases of COVID-19, the third day in a row of new cases numbering only in the single digits.

Picente also blasted Facebook for a new survey that showed Oneida County having one of the highest rates of infection for COVID-19 in Upstate New York.

He said this survey was not based on science, but just self reported symptoms by users of the social media platform.

Picente also said he participated in a conference call with other county executives and county leaders in the region today to talk about a plan for reopening businesses in the region.

He called the talks productive.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9