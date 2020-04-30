Oneida Co: Three public exposure incidents to COVID-19

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department wants to alert the public to three possible exposure incidents.

The first incident happened April 25 at the Rite Aid located at 1924 Genesee St. in Utica between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The infected person was wearing a mask. Anyone in the store during that period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 9.

On April 26 and 29 a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was in the Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee St. in Utica between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. respectively.

The person was wearing a mask and anyone in the store at those dates and times should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 10 and 13.

And on April 29 a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Colonial Laundromat located at 1502 Genesee St. in Utica between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and anyone who was in the laundromat at the time should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 13.

All three incidents are considered low risk because the infected individuals were wearing a mask.

Oneida County will also be distributing facemasks to the general public Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m at:

Oneida County Office Building, 800 Park Avenue in Utica

Oneida County Department of Social Services Office, 300 W. Dominick Street in Rome

Walmart will also be distributing the county masks at their locations in Utica, Rome, and New Hartford beginning May 1.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9