Oneida Community Mansion House to host second annual classic car show

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Sherrill-Kenwood Classic Car Club is bringing the classic car show to the Oneida Community Mansion House for the second year on June 3.

The second annual classic car show, which is free to attend starting at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m., will feature 22 different judged classes in categories like Model T’s, Corvettes, Volkswagens, Tractors and more, with awards in each class as well as Classic and Modified “Best in Show” winners.

“We had an amazing turn out last year and we are looking forward to welcoming even more people with their amazing autos this year!” Thomas A. Guiler, Director of Museum Affairs said. “The combination of the beautiful Mansion House setting, a stunning field of cars, food, music, and family fun make this one of the most unique and memorable shows on the 2023 CNY car show schedule. This is not a show you want to miss!”

Not only will the Mansion be hosting the car show but also Mansion House tours so that guests can learn about the Oneida Community and its legacy.

This year, the Mansion is also partnering with local food trucks that will be serving up some food.

Also at the show will be the Monterrays and On the Porch.

For those interested in showing their car and registering it for an award, there is a $15 fee until May 31, and those who pre-register will also get a free membership in the Sherrill-Kenwood Classic Car Club. Those who register on the day of this show will have to pay a fee of $20.

Those interested in getting a Sherrill Kenwood Classic Car Club membership have to pay $15 per year and you can join by contacting sherrillkenwoodclassiccarclub@oneidacommunity.org

All proceeds from the annual classic car show will be donated to the Oneida Community Mansion House to support its preservation efforts and educational programming.