Oneida County: 2 new cases, brings total to 12

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County reported two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

There are now 12 confirmed cases in Oneida County according to County Executive Anthony Picente.

Picente says two of the 12 confirmed cases are hospitalized.

The other 10 cases are recovering at home.

