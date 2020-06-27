Oneida County announces 3 new potential COVID-19 exposures

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced three more businesses throughout the county that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after your visit.

6/15 – 6/19: An employee at Cafe Domenico who worked a shift from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day between June 15 and June 19 tested positive for COVID-19. Cafe Domenico is located at 2011 Genesee St. in Utica.

6/19: Someone dining in at Cafe Florentine located at 11 Ellinwood Dr. in New Hartford recently tested positive for COVID-19. The person was reportedly at the cafe from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., and they were wearing a mask when they were not seated at a table.

6/21: A shopper at Lucky Mey’s Market located at 1633 Oneida St. in Utica recently tested positive for COVID-19. The person was reportedly wearing a mask, and was inside the market from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

If you notice symptoms of COVID-19 begin to develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider, and get tested for COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of Breath

