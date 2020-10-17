Oneida County announces 4 new potential COVID-19 exposures

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced four more potential COVID-19 exposures at local businesses located within the county Saturday.
If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.
Thursday, October 8:
- Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Place of exposure: J.C. Penney located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/22/20
Tuesday, October 13:
- Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Hannaford located at 55 Meadow St. in Clinton
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/27/20
Wednesday, October 14:
- Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Place of exposure: J.C. Penney located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/28/20
- Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Rite Aid located at 208 Herkimer Rd. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/28/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you should contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
