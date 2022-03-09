UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol and County Executive Anthony Picente announced a program that helps U.S. Army Soldiers from Fort Drum get full-time jobs at the Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Schopen and Jay-Cee Miller will be participating in the SkillBridge Program. They’re both in their early 20s and are ready to move on from the Army. “I personally think that military, police, and, law enforcement have similar lifestyles so I think that I’ll do well in that aspect and also I just like doing jobs that serve others,” said Schopen.

In the past, there has been some negativity surrounding law enforcement but that’s not stopping both Miller and Schopen from doing what they love. “We’re always going to need police officers out there, first responders, and so and I’m glad to be a part of that and I can’t wait,” said Schopen.

The two will be patrolling with deputies, and learning skills crucial to the job. Rob Maciol says, this could also benefit them.

“This is a great opportunity for us, speaking as far as our employment issues go at this point. Like every other law enforcement agency across the country we’re dealing with staffing issues, we’re dealing with recruitment and retention issues so this is a very unique opportunity for us to be able to seek out future members of hopefully the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.”

Miller says he’s excited. “I can’t wait to get started, so this weekend’s going to be my last weekend at Drum so, as soon as I come down here on Monday, I’m going to be very excited.”