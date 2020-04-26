Oneida County announces multiple businesses who may have been exposed to COVID-19

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Central New York, and on Sunday, Oneida County announced multiple businesses that may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Oneida County is asking residents who were at the following locations on the dates and times listed to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

April 22 between noon and 3 p.m. (Monitor for symptoms until May 6)

Lowes located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica

Walmart located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica

Senshine Market located at 600 Culver Ave. in Utica

April 19 between 10 – 11 a.m. (Monitor for symptoms until May 3)

Tractor Supply Co. located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica

The risk to the public if they were at these locations is medium.

According to Oneida County, you do not have to self quarantine, but if symptoms develop, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider immediately.

