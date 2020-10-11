Oneida County announces multiple COVID-19 exposures Sunday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced multiple potential COVID-19 exposures Sunday.
According to the Oneida County Health Department, if you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you should monitor yourself for at least 14 days after you visited that location.
Saturday, October 3:
- Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Place of exposure: St. Mary’s of the Lake located at 6735 State Route 13 in Verona Beach
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/17/20
Sunday, October 4:
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Men’s Wearhouse located 4642 Commercial Drive in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 10/18/20
- Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Runnings located at 5949 Rome Taberg Rd. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 10/18/20
Monday, October 5:
- Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1790 Black River Blvd. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 10/19/20
- Time of exposure: mid-day (patient couldn’t give specific time)
- Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee St. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 10/19/20
Tuesday, October 6:
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/20/20
Wednesday, October 7:
- Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Place of exposure: The Olde Wicker Mill located in New Hartford Shopping Center
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 10/21/20
Thursday, October 8:
- Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walgreens located at 1616 Black River Blvd. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 10/22/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
