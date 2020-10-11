Oneida County announces multiple COVID-19 exposures Sunday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced multiple potential COVID-19 exposures Sunday.

According to the Oneida County Health Department, if you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you should monitor yourself for at least 14 days after you visited that location.

Saturday, October 3:

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: St. Mary’s of the Lake located at 6735 State Route 13 in Verona Beach

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/17/20

Sunday, October 4:

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Men’s Wearhouse located 4642 Commercial Drive in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/18/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Runnings located at 5949 Rome Taberg Rd. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/18/20

Monday, October 5:

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1790 Black River Blvd. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/19/20

Time of exposure: mid-day (patient couldn’t give specific time)

Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee St. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/19/20

Tuesday, October 6:

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/20/20

Wednesday, October 7:

Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Place of exposure: The Olde Wicker Mill located in New Hartford Shopping Center

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/21/20

Thursday, October 8:

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walgreens located at 1616 Black River Blvd. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/22/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

