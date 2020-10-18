Oneida County announces several potential COVID-19 exposures Sunday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Contact tracers have been busy in Oneida County recently, as the county’s health department announced several potential COVID-19 exposures Sunday. 

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.

Friday, October 9:

  • Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Price Chopper located in the North Utica Shopping Center
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/23/20
  • Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Panera Bread located on Commercial Drive in New Harford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/23/20
  • Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Starbucks located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/23/20

Saturday, October 10:

  • Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Maple Leaf Market located at 6765 NY-13 in Verona Beach
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/24/20

Sunday, October 11:

  • Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Wagner Farms located at 5841 Old Oneida Rd. in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/25/20
  • Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Aldi located at 121 Herkimer Rd. in Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/25/20

Monday, October 12:

  • Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Walgreens located at 208 Herkimer Rd. in Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/26/20

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

