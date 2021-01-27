Oneida County appears to reject state’s offer to resume ‘high risk’ winter sports

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It appears school districts in Oneida County will not resume “high risk” winter sports programs next month.

Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced school districts could resume those sports programs beginning February 1, if school districts meet certain guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19 and obtain approval from local health departments for those plans.

But following a meeting between Oneida County officials and superintendents of twelve school districts, county executive Anthony Picente said, “The process New York State has created, mandated and thrusted upon counties and local school districts is loaded with contradictions and requirements creating confusion. I implore the state to get in the game and create guidance that would even begin to allow this type of activity.”

In a news release Wednesday, Picente said the state’s guidance on resuming those winter sports was filled with inconsistencies and contradictions and created barriers that many districts could not overcome.

In a statement attributed to Picente, Public Health Director Dan Gilmore, and twelve superintendents across the county appeared to decline the offer to resume those ‘high risk’ winter sports.

“The timeline and guidance to submit a plan to local health departments is too compressed and lacking in detail to be completed, leaving no time for school districts to properly plan while giving no direction to local health departments on what details need to be included in a school district’s plan for approval.

Contradictions in the state’s high-risk sport guidance and education guidance is evident. In-school physical education guidance says children should be 12 feet apart at all times, yet high-risk sports involve close contact.

Further, New York State is requiring the use of data related to new variants of COVID-19 in school districts’ communities even though the Oneida County Health Department and most local health departments have no way of collecting or obtaining that information.

Meanwhile, by definition, indoor, high-risk sports are inherently more likely to cause the spread of the virus at a crucial time where our collective focus should be on vaccination and prevention efforts while accomplishing the overall goal of returning students to classrooms.”

Superintendents taking part were:

James Plows Jr., Brookfield Central Schools, Dr. Steve Grimm, Clinton Central School District, Jason Evangelist, Holland Patent Central School District, Robert Nole, New Hartford Central Schools, Dr. Joanne Shelmidine, New York Mills Union Free School District, Timothy J. Gaffney, Oriskany Central School District, Timothy Jenny, Remsen Central School District, Ronald Wheelock, Sauquoit Valley Central Schools, Bruce Karam, Utica City School District, Dr. Jennifer Spring, Waterville Central School District, Rocco Migliori, Westmoreland Central School, Dr. Brian Bellair, Whitesboro Central School District.