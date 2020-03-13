Oneida County closes all public schools due to COVID-19 pandemic

ONEIDA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente declared a state of emergency on Friday and closed all public schools in Oneida County due to the threat from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The decision to close schools goes into effect on Monday and the hope is that classes will resume on Tuesday, April 14.
The decision was made easier by Governor Andrew Cuomo after he waived the requirement for students to be in class for 180 days.
No schools in Onondaga County have made the same decision yet.
