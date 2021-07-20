Oneida County conducting survey to be used in improving internet access for residents

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County has partnered with ECC Technologies to assess internet broadband needs and accessibility throughout the county.
There are multiple surveys for residents and businesses to take, and information collected will be used to create a plan to improve internet access in needy regions.
The pandemic showcased just how important internet access is in the modern world, according to a statement on the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District’s Broadband Availability and Adoption Program’s website.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente recently tweeted out a link to take the survey for Oneida and Herkimer Counties.