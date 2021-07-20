Oneida County conducting survey to be used in improving internet access for residents

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County has partnered with ECC Technologies to assess internet broadband needs and accessibility throughout the county.

If you haven't done so already, please take a moment to take our broadband assessment survey so that we can bring fast, reliable internet access to more residents and businesses in #OneidaCounty. Visit https://t.co/iclLYojVDV to take the survey now. The deadline in Aug. 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/lppLCAghDj — Anthony J. Picente Jr. (@AJPicenteJr) July 20, 2021

There are multiple surveys for residents and businesses to take, and information collected will be used to create a plan to improve internet access in needy regions.

The pandemic showcased just how important internet access is in the modern world, according to a statement on the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District’s Broadband Availability and Adoption Program’s website.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente recently tweeted out a link to take the survey for Oneida and Herkimer Counties.