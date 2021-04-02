Oneida County couple wins $96 million Mega Millions jackpot

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

BLOSSVALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A couple who live in the Oneida County community of Blossvale have won a $96-million Mega Millions lottery prize.

The New York Lottery announced Friday that Leonard and Lorraine Padavan had the winning ticket for the drawing held on February 16.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 1 26 44 54 66 Mega Ball 10.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Kinney drug store located at 2 Preston St. in Camden.

According to lottery officials, the couple plans to use some of their winnings on the purchase of an RV to “live out their dreams.”

Leonard said his best advice to other lottery players is to “take a chance.”