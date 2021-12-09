Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 8

(WTAJ) -- Do you use Zoom? Have you made an account through its website? If you answered "yes" to either, you may be eligible to join in on a class-action settlement the company has agreed to pay out.

Check your email. You may have gotten something from “NoReply@ZoomMeetingsClassAction.com” and likely just scrolled right past it or even deleted it. You could be leaving $15, $25, or more in free money on the table if you don't file a claim.