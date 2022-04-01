(WSYR-TV) — In another move to stop Governor Hochul from stripping SUNY Polytechnic Institute of its College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering, Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. has introduced a petition called “SUNY Poly Stays Put.”

County Executive Picente adds that the county has been fighting “tooth and nail” since Hochul advanced this “ill-conceived proposal” in her 2022 State of the State address.

County Executive Picente first sent a letter, signed by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, New York State Senator Joseph Griffo, and New York State Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, to Gov. Hochul in January that expressed concern over the proposed changes. This petition is the “latest measure in a battle that we will continue until we are assured that ‘SUNY Poly Stays Put’,” said Picente.

SUNY Polytechnic was established in 2014 and is a “regional asset critical to the attraction and support of the semiconductor industry.” Picente shares that SUNY Poly has been embraced by the Central New York region, adding that Wolfspeed, Rome Labs, the Innovare Advancement Center, and the Griffiss Institute are just some of the groups investing heavily in programs to develop the college.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, semiconductors are “the brains of modern electronics.” Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a shortage of them around the world. President Biden even announced a $20 billion investment for domestic semiconductor factories.

Semiconductors are an essential component of electronic devices, enabling advances in communications, computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, clean energy, and countless other applications. Semiconductor Industry Association

Senator Schumer has also been working to attract semiconductor manufacturing to the upstate New York area, inviting U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Deputy Secretary Don Graves to visit in January and see Syracuse’s White Pine Commerce Park and Utica’s Marcy Nanocenter, which is a $1.2 billion investment by Wolfspeed and New York State at SUNY Polytechnic.

In his invitation, Senator Schumer specifically references the area’s concentration of higher education, which fuels a higher trained workforce. Senator Schumer is also supporting Central New York’s bid to be one of 60 U.S. cities to be declared a “technology hub” by the federal government, which would provide the area with $100 million in federal funding. Without SUNY Polytechnic’s College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering,

Picente believes that with these semiconductor leads being considered, the proposal could be perceived as a reduction in the state’s commitment to attracting the industry.

The “SUNY Poly Stays Put” petition can be signed here.