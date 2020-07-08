Oneida County deputies investigate serious ATV accident

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Oneida County, sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a serious ATV accident.
Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to Tinker Hollow Road in Sangerfield.
They found Karl Graham, 50, with serious head injuries after he lost control of his Suzuki ATV.
Graham was not wearing a helmet, according to sheriff’s deputies.
He was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital, where his condition remains unknown as of Tuesday night.
No tickets have been issued at this time as the incident remains under investigation.
