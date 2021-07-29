Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente unveils Oneida County Main Street Program

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Main Street Program aims to improve safety, provide better access to local businesses, allow people to move safely on foot, accommodate bicyclists, support climate smart investments, provide a sense of place and enhance communities.

“We are coming through obviously a very difficult year. small businesses, local businesses have suffered.” –Anthony Picente, Oneida County Executive

The Oneida County Planning Department will work with cities, towns and villages to rethink and rebrand their main streets including complete street designs, parking, streetscapes, façade programs, public space design and entrance way development. The program will have two phases: planning assistance and capital project funding.

The county is already working with the City of Sherill and Town of verona.

“You know walking in the City of Sherill is probably a big part of the city, people feel safe.” – William Vineall, Sherrill Mayor

“There’s a couple spots within the town that we can actually apply this to and the beauty of it is, it’s not continuous. It doesn’t have to be a city scape. It can be a town scape as Tony mentioned.” – Scott Musacchio, Verona Town Supervisor

A $500,000 fund for planning assistance, with a 50-50 match between the municipalities and the county will be available to develop unique main street programs in participating communities. Once the main street planning is completed, the projects included within will be funded through a $5 million fund that will be capitalized over two years.

The application process for the Main Street Program is neither competitive nor a determination of eligibility. All municipalities within Oneida County are eligible and will receive funding and/or technical assistance, contingent on the availability of funding, after the application has been reviewed by the Planning Department.

The Oneida County Department of Planning has an Application and Information Packet and Program Guidebook available on the county website. The Department of Planning can also be reached for more information at 315-798-5710.