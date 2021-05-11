Oneida County Executive gives State of the County address, highlighting new technology, tourism, and community developments

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County State of the County address streamed on Tuesday, and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente addressed new developments in Oneida county such as the construction of drone testing facilities, manufacturing plants, research centers, and more.

Picente touched upon topics such as job creation, technology innovation, and infrastructure for the county of Oneida. He mentioned facilities such as the Navmar Applied Science Center and the Nexus Center being constructed in Oneida County, and what those will mean for local jobs and community development.

The COVID-19 pandemic was another topic addressed, as Picente highlighted the county’s quick response to the virus and recent efforts to get shots into people’s arms.

Picente stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, announcing a cash incentive to get vaccinated, to encourage local spending to support small businesses in the region.

A long-term main street revitalization program was announced, including the creation of a ‘Grand Food Emporium’ in Utica.

This would be incorporated into the REA wing at Union Station, with a unique selection of artisan foods and demonstration kitchen to showcase local and nationwide chefs. This is meant to invest in the tourism Oneida County brings in.