Oneida County Executive talks about county’s coronavirus response

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with the Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente on Friday about the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Tell Me Something Good: A little change in plans
- White House forms council to help minority communities impacted by COVID-19
- Dems: PPP loans not making it to mom-and-pop shops
- Father of SU graduate fighting to get full refund for hotel rooms booked before commencement was called off
- North Bay Campground opening on May 15 with COVID-19 safety protocols in place
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App