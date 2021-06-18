Oneida County Fair to safely re-open in July

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Amidst the news that four of the New York State longest returning vendors will not be at the state fair after last year’s shutdown, Eyewitness News Reporter Jamie Azulay spoke to the president of the Boonville Fair Association to learn what this might look like here in Oneida County.

The health and safety of everyone were at the heart of the decision to cancel last year’s Oneida County Fair, and it continues to be the main concern as the county plans to re-open the fair in July.

“They have the safety measures, like Coleman Brothers Shows, they are spraying their rides, and then they will be wiping them down, and they’ll have hand sanitizing units right beside their rides. So, they’re making it safe for everybody.” – David Hyatt, President of the Boonville Fair Association

Beyond the safety measures taken by individual vendors, the fair itself is working itself to ensure the health and safety of all visitors.

“We will have hand sanitizers and everything for people when they come. So, we just want to make sure everybody knows that we’re going to have a safe and fun fair.” – David Hyatt, President of the Boonville Fair Association

In order to have a fair, the county needs vendors. But as vendors continue to drop out of the New York State Fair, Oneida County remains confident about the vendors they have lined up.

“They just want to come. They want to get out. People want to get out.” – David Hyatt, President of the Boonville Fair Association

They do anticipate and understand the loss of vendors who bring staff from other countries. Despite the loss of income from last year’s fair they, will not increase the price of admission. The Oneida County Fair will run July 27th through August 1st.