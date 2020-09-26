Oneida County Health Department announces 3 potential COVID-19 exposures

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The battle against COVID-19 continues in New York State and on Saturday, the Oneida County Health Department announced three more potential exposures.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.

Tuesday, September 15:

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/28/20

Tuesday, September 22:

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart located on Horatio Street in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/06/20

Wednesday, September 23:

Time of exposure: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General located on 10372 Pritchard Rd. in Remsen

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/07/20

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

