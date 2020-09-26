Oneida County Health Department announces 3 potential COVID-19 exposures

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The battle against COVID-19 continues in New York State and on Saturday, the Oneida County Health Department announced three more potential exposures. 

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.

Tuesday, September 15:

  • Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to  1 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Hannaford located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/28/20

Tuesday, September 22:

  • Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Walmart located on Horatio Street in Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: through 10/06/20

Wednesday, September 23:

  • Time of exposure: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. 
  • Place of exposure: Dollar General located on 10372 Pritchard Rd. in Remsen
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: through 10/07/20

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more news regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected