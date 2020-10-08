Oneida County Health Department announces several potential COVID-19 exposures

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department alerted the public of several potential COVID-19 exposures Thursday.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.

9/26

Time of exposure: 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM

Place of exposure: St. Mary of the Lake located at 6734 State Route 13 in Verona Beach

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/10/20

9/27

Time of exposure: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Place of exposure: The Corner Diner Too located at 57 East State Street in Sherrill

Wore mask: Unknown

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/11/20

9/30

Time of exposure: 7:00 AM -10:00 AM

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket (Employee) located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: 10/14/20

10/02

Time of exposure: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Place of exposure: Joan’s Diner located at 3480 Oneida Street in Chadwicks

Wore mask: Yes, when not eating

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/16/20

Time of exposure: 6:00 PM – 6:15 PM

Place of exposure: Tops Market located on Harden Blvd. in Camden

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/16/20

10/03

Time of exposure: 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM

Place of exposure: St. Mary of the Lake located on 6734 State Route 13 in Verona Beach

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/17/20

10/04

Time of exposure: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Place of exposure: North Star Orchards located on 4741 NY-233 in Westmoreland

Wore mask: Yes (outside)

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/18/20

Time of exposure: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Place of exposure: Texas Roadhouse located on Commercial Dr. in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes, when not eating

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/18/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

