Oneida County Health Department announces several potential COVID-19 exposures

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department alerted the public of several potential COVID-19 exposures Thursday.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.

9/26 

  • Time of exposure: 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM      
  • Place of exposure: St. Mary of the Lake located at 6734 State Route 13 in Verona Beach
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period:  through 10/10/20

9/27

  • Time of exposure: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Place of exposure: The Corner Diner Too located at 57 East State Street in Sherrill
  • Wore mask: Unknown
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/11/20

9/30 

  • Time of exposure: 7:00 AM -10:00 AM
  • Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket (Employee) located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: 10/14/20

10/02

  • Time of exposure: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM    
  • Place of exposure:  Joan’s Diner located at 3480 Oneida Street in Chadwicks
  • Wore mask: Yes, when not eating
  • Symptom monitoring period:  through 10/16/20
  • Time of exposure: 6:00 PM – 6:15 PM    
  • Place of exposure: Tops Market located on Harden Blvd. in Camden
  • Wore mask:  Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: through 10/16/20

10/03

  • Time of exposure:  4:00 PM – 4:45 PM     
  • Place of exposure:  St. Mary of the Lake located on 6734 State Route 13 in Verona Beach
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period:  through 10/17/20

10/04

  • Time of exposure: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
  • Place of exposure: North Star Orchards located on 4741 NY-233 in Westmoreland
  • Wore mask: Yes (outside)
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/18/20
  • Time of exposure: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM
  • Place of exposure: Texas Roadhouse located on Commercial Dr. in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes, when not eating
  • Symptom monitoring period: through 10/18/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more news regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected