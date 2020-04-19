Oneida County identifies potential COVID-19 exposures at 3 businesses

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced on Sunday that three businesses within the county may have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the businesses listed below during the times listed you are asked to monitor your symptoms for 14 days after the date listed.

Hannaford Supermarket located at 1122 Mohawk St. in Utica – April 12 between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

located at 1122 Mohawk St. in Utica – April 12 between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. Giovanni’s Pizzeria located at 12 E. Park Row in Clinton – April 15 around 7:20 p.m.

located at 12 E. Park Row in Clinton – April 15 around 7:20 p.m. Tops Friendly Market located at 87 E. State St. in Sherrill – April 16 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The Oneida County Health Department reports the risk to the public in all three instances is low.

If you were at one of these locations during the times listed, you do not have to self quarantine, but if symptoms of COVID-19 develop, contact your doctor immediately.

Oneida County is scheduled to hold a Facebook Live Town Hall meeting to discuss the COVID-19 crisis on Tuesday, April 21 at 6 p.m.

