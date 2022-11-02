MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a saltshaker.

Blackman punched Diaz one time and as a result, Diaz was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center on November 24, 2021.

After receiving the results of Diaz’s autopsy, the Medical Examiner in Onondaga County ruled the death as a homicide.

Blackman was then convened in late September/early October of this year by a grand jury in Oneida County.

Blackman was indicted by the grand jury on the following charges:

Criminally Negligent Homicide

Assault in the second degree

Assault in the third degree for a different attack that injured a staff member several days after the incident with Diaz

Troopers say Blackman is currently in custody at DOCCS at Elmire Correctional Facility on unrelated charges and was brought to State Police in Oneida on Monday, October 31 where he was processed and arraigned in Oneida County Court.

The Oneida County District Attorney’s Office helped State Police during this case.