Oneida County issues guidance on the return of ‘high risk’ winter sports

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Less than a week after saying there were too many hurdles for local school districts to resume so-called high risk winter sports, Oneida County has issued guidance for school districts which want to get kids back into sports.

“We as a county recognize the physical and mental health benefits of participating in sports,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. in a news release Wednesday afternoon. “Our Health Department has developed these guidelines for schools, recreational sports organizations and sports facilities to return their athletes to higher risk competition. We support all efforts to return to normalcy as long as precautions that have proven to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19 are taken. Any group that desires to participate in high-risk sports must follow these guidelines in order to do so.”

The county was criticized by Governor Cuomo’s office after it complained about what it felt were inconsistent and contradictory guidance from the state.

You can read the details of the plan in the documents below. First is the guidance for schools.

Below is the guidance for recreational sports.

And below is the guidance that facilities must follow.