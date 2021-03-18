Oneida County looking for landlord input for rental assistance funding

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County is looking for input from landlords who have been impacted by the pandemic in order to disperse more than $6 million in federal rental assistance funding.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has upended our community on many levels, and the situation with landlords and tenants is a prime example,” County Executive Anthony Picente said. “While no tenant should ever lose a home due to hardship caused by this pandemic, neither should landlords be made to suffer financially because of tenants taking advantage of the Governor’s executive order. This federal money we have secured will help alleviate the problem on both ends.”

In January, the U.S. Department of the Treasury established an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), in which counties and cities with populations of at least 200,000 in New York State were eligible to request funding. Oneida County applied and was awarded $6,782,715.10.

Funding will provide a supplement for rental and/or utility arrears, making payments to landlords with specific stipulations that they must follow. For example, landlords must provide the tenant with documentation, get the tenant’s signature and retain the confidentiality of the tenant’s information.

Eligible households could receive up to 12 months of rental and/or utility assistance. Arrears must be paid first before prospective rent can be paid. Three months of prospective rent can be covered if the tenant is deemed eligible.

The Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services is working with landlords to determine program eligibility and is requesting that they participate in a survey to assess need and determine funding allocation.

The survey can be accessed here. It is scheduled to remain open until April 1.