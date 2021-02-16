Oneida County looks to pre-register residents with underlying medical conditions for COVID-19 vaccine

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County will have a pre-registration form on its website late Tuesday for residents who have an underlying medical condition, or what is known as a comorbidity. The state recently made residents with comorbidities eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente stressed this site will not get you an appointment for a COVID vaccine. However, this will help health officials determine the number of people who have these underlying health issues, and what those issues are.

Picente says this information will assist the county in the coming weeks in how to prioritize doses in each new delivery of the vaccine.

Picente also talked about the progress made in recent weeks as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county plunged from record highs in early January. In the first week of January, Oneida County had an 11% positivity rate for COVID-19. Now that rate stands at just 1.4 %

In early January the county was averaging about 300 new cases a day, Tuesday, the number of new cases reported was 37.

Most importantly the number of hospitalizations has dropped, from a peak of 191 January 7, to 62 Tuesday.