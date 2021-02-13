Oneida County makes three arrests of Top Ten Most Wanted

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After putting viewers on the lookout in Oneida County, the Sheriff’s office is seeing results.

Two weeks ago, Oneida County released its Ten Most Wanted and so far, three have been taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office says the ten selected each year are based on a number of different factors.

“It is just something that pops up in the news. You see the person, you recognize the picture, and you make the call. Sometimes, the most recent one we had, the individual saw his own face on one of our postings and made arraignments with his attorney to turn himself in,” said Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.

If you recognize any of the people on the Ten Most Wanted list, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Warrants Unit at (315) 765-2232.