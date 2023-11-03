ROME, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Short of one year after the incident, a Utica man has been arrested in Rome in connection with the 2022 homicide of Kaeron Henderson.

Oneida County Sheriffs have announced that 19-year-old Jamel Baker of Utica has been arrested after a standoff with police on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

On the morning of Nov. 20, 2022, police were dispatched to the Garden Apartments on Whitesboro Street, where they found Henderson, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

An Oneida County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Baker in January of 2023, charging him with second-degree Murder and second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Since that indictment, repeated requests for assistance have been sent to the public by the Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Baker was also named to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Ten Most Wanted this year.

The case was soon forwarded to the United States Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force. After an 11-month investigation, United States Marshals developed information that Baker may be in the Rome area.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, officers from the Warrant unit of both the Utica Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriffs were conducting surveillance in the city of Rome when they observed Baker on Myrtle Street. Upon confirmation, officers surrounded the residence with the assistance of the Rome Police Department and the Sheriff’s Road Patrol Division.

Police were at the residence on Myrtle Street for several hours, negotiators were able to establish communication with Baker and arrange a surrender. Shortly thereafter, Baker surrendered himself and was taken into custody without incident. He was subsequently transported to the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.

Baker was arraigned on Thursday, Nov. 2 in Oneida County Court and was remanded to the Oneida County Jail without bail.