Oneida County man in custody after bank robbery

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oneida County man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The Oneida Police Department was dispatched at about 2:02 p.m. to the NBT Bank located at 118 Genesee St. Upon initial investigation, it was learned that a lone male had entered the bank and had demanded money. The male also made hand movements in his jacket pocket to suggest that he had a gun. The teller handed over an undetermined amount of cash and the male suspect fled the scene.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified. The suspect was believed to be a resident of Utica and Oneida County Police agencies, including the Utica Police Department and the New York State Police were alerted to this information and assisted in attempting to locate the suspect.

The suspect was located a short time later by the Utica Police Department and turned over to the Oneida Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Claude E. Dent, 61, of Utica, was charged with robbery in the 1st degree and grand larceny in the 3rd degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to the custody of the Madison County Sheriff without bail pending further court action.

The Oneida Police Department was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit.

