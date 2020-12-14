Oneida County names new Director of Health

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente on Monday named Dr. Daniel Gilmore as the county’s director of Public Health. Dr. Gilmore takes over from Phyllis Ellis, who is retiring after seven years in the job.

Gilmore had previously served as the county’s Director of Environmental Health.

“Dan Gilmore has been a valuable member of our Health Department for the past 13 years and he will do a tremendous job leading it through these tumultuous times,” Picente said. “His expertise, knowledge, and experience will provide for a smooth leadership transition and continued steady response to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“I am honored to have been selected by County Executive Picente to lead our Health Department and am looking forward to building upon the solid foundation that was laid before me,” Gilmore said. “I know that we have an excellent team in place that is ready to meet the needs of this community and will continue to give its all to secure the health and safety of the residents of Oneida County.”

The county’s news release says Dr. Gilmore earned a Master’s in Public Health from the University of Albany School of Public Health in 2017 and was inducted into Delta Omega National Honor Society of Public Health. He received a Doctorate in Forestry and Natural Resources at the University of Maine in 1995 where he was inducted into the Xi Sigma Pi National Honor Society of Forest

Resources.

