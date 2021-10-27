Oneida County offering COVID-19 Booster Shots

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are now available at Oneida County-operated vaccination PODs.

“Vaccination is our greatest defense against COVID-19,” Picente said. “This county will continue to provide protection to its residents through all manner of booster shots and third doses, and continue to educate and encourage all of those who have yet to be vaccinated.”

The Centers for Disease Control recently issued the recommendation that a booster dose of Moderna should be given six months or more after the completed initial series of Moderna for the following individuals:

Age 65 years and older.

Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings.

Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions.

Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.

A booster of Johnson & Johnson should be given two months or more after the primary single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone 18 years or older according to the CDC.

Pfizer booster doses, which follow the same recommendations as Moderna, have been offered for weeks at county-operated PODs to those who completed their initial series of the Pfizer vaccine, and will continue to be administered.

While the New York State Department of Health and the U.S Food and Drug Administration suggest individuals receive a booster dose from the same vaccine manufacturer as the primary series/dose, they agree that any FDA-approved vaccine can be used as a booster if there if availability is limited or so desired by the individual. The CDC fully endorses the mix and matching of booster doses based on preference.

Booster appointments are available at www.ocgov.net and new appointments will continue to be added on a weekly basis. Individuals should choose the link to the appointment of the brand they want to receive. As part of the registration process, those signing up will be asked about their previous dose, but the vaccine that is being offered is what is described in the appointment link.

Third doses of all three brands are also available for immunocompromised individuals. To inquire if you qualify and to make an appointment, please call the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5747.