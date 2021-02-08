Oneida County offering flu vaccine clinics on Mondays through March

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department will administer flu vaccines on Mondays through March. The vaccines will be administered by appointment at the health department’s clinic, located at 406 Elizabeth Street in Utica from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To make an appointment, call (315) 798-5747.

Please do not schedule an appointment if you are currently in isolation or are quarantined; feel ill; have any COVID/flu symptoms or if you have had or plan to have a COVID vaccination within two weeks.

“The flu vaccine can prevent illness, hospitalizations, and death,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “In the past year, battling COVID, many of our residents have become ill, our hospitals have been stressed and we have lost too many of our loved ones. The flu vaccine can help prevent more of this from happening.”

Symptoms of the flu include:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Tiredness

Vomiting or diarrhea (more common in children)

“Many of the same recommendations we make for COVID also help protect us from the flu: practice good handwashing, cover your cough or sneeze, stay home from work or school if you are sick and get vaccinated” said Oneida County Health Director Daniel W. Gilmore, Ph.D., MPH.