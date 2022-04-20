ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In a tweet posted earlier this afternoon, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente expressed his frustration over a lack of communication with Governor Hochul regarding the potential move of SUNY Poly.

Picente explained that it has been over three months since he, along with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, Senator Griffo, and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttonschon, requested a meeting with Governor Hochul to discuss the potential move of SUNY Poly’s Center of Nanoscale Science and Engineering to Albany. Picente believes moving the center and other programs will severely impact the community.

“At the end of the day she is the decision-maker, and we need to be able to speak to her,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.

“I find it pretty…you know, I’ve been around a long time, and I’ve dealt with three or four governors, and it’s usually not this hard to get a meeting or even a phone call back from one of them,” said Picente.

“I had great hopes for this Governor when she took office – that the relationship with local government would better, and sadly, that’s not been the case. So again, we’ll reach out and keep pressing the case, and hoping we get an audience.”

As always, we will be sure to keep you updated with any new developments.