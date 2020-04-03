Oneida County: One additional death

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente reported an additional death in the county due to COVID-19.

That brings the death toll in the county to two.

Picente started his daily 3 p.m. briefing with criticism of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s morning briefing where the governor said he would take ventilators from Upstate New York hospitals to help meet the growing need in New York City.

Picente claims not once has any county executive in the state heard from the governor nor been told in advance any of the directives he announces at his news conferences, including this one.

Picente said he certainly wants to be helpful, but said “I will protect this community and work with our providers to assure we will have what is needed for the residents of this county in our hospitals and in particular ventilators or any other equipment.

He said what can be shared and moved will be, but his first priority is Oneida County.

Oneida County currently has 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 79.

Fourteen have recovered, and fourteen people are currently hospitalized.

