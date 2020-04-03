Live Now
Daily White House COVID-19 briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Oneida County: One additional death

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente reported an additional death in the county due to COVID-19.

That brings the death toll in the county to two.

Picente started his daily 3 p.m. briefing with criticism of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s morning briefing where the governor said he would take ventilators from Upstate New York hospitals to help meet the growing need in New York City.

Picente claims not once has any county executive in the state heard from the governor nor been told in advance any of the directives he announces at his news conferences, including this one.

Picente said he certainly wants to be helpful, but said “I will protect this community and work with our providers to assure we will have what is needed for the residents of this county in our hospitals and in particular ventilators or any other equipment.

He said what can be shared and moved will be, but his first priority is Oneida County.

Oneida County currently has 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 79.

Fourteen have recovered, and fourteen people are currently hospitalized.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected