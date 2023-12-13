UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The Oneida County Overdose Team has issued an overdose spike alert on Wednesday, December 13 after three overdoses occurred over the last two days.

According to the Overdose Response Team, three fatal overdoses — all within the city — have occurred between Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12. According to the response team, all three overdoses were related to crack cocaine.

“The Oneida County Opioid Task Force Overdose Response Team also monitors overdose patterns relating to non-opioid drugs,” Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said in a statement. “In these three fatalities, crack cocaine was reported as the drug used. Authorities are still investigating, but the public should be aware that a potentially tainted supply of crack cocaine is circulating in the City of Utica and proceed with extreme caution.”

The Overdose Response Team are also reminding individuals using all drugs to take harm reduction precautions to avoid overdoses and fatalities. This includes carrying naloxone, fentanyl test strips and never using alone. If users need further help, they are encouraged to access the Never Use Alone Hotline at 1-800-484-3731.

The team are also encouraging people seeking treatment and recovery services to access those programs by dialing 211. The team also reminded users that Narcan is available by mail through the Oneida County Health Department by visiting the Oneida County Opioid Task Force website at www.ocopioidtaskforce.org.

Free, anonymous, 24/7 access to naloxone, fentanyl test strips and other wellness supplies are also available at the Public Health kiosk at the Giotto Center on Oswego Street in Utica.