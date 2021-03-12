Oneida County partners with Kinney Drugs to vaccinate 1,100 seniors

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente announced Friday that Oneida County will be partnering with Kinney Drugs to vaccinate 1,100 seniors on March 19 at the Event Center at Turning Stone, which will also feature a food giveaway.

“As Oneida County continues its push to vaccinate as many of our residents as possible, partnerships like this with Kinney Drugs are vital to our efforts,” Picente said. “I want to thank them, the Association on Aging in New York, the Oneida Indian Nation, and the American Dairy Association Northeast for helping to safeguard and feed our seniors.”

The event is only open to those aged 60 and older and an appointment is necessary. To secure a spot, those interested should call (315) 798-5439.

On the day of the event, attendees must present an identification card and an insurance card or Medicare card in order to receive their Pfizer vaccine. Second dose appointments will be scheduled for approximately four weeks later.

“Since January 14th, our pharmacies in NYS have been providing vaccines for seniors 65+ through appointments on a first come first serve basis,” said John M. Marraffa Jr., Vice President of Health Care Services Integration for Kinney Drugs. “I believe it is critical that pharmacies build strong relationships within the communities to ensure that the needs of our vulnerable patients are met. Kinney Drugs is excited to partner with Oneida County and the Association on Aging to assist seniors in securing a vaccine. Together we were able to remove barriers to vaccination and in turn achieve a greater vaccination rate.”

As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, the American Dairy Association Northeast is providing a box of dairy, meat and produce products to all seniors who are vaccinated that day.