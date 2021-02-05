Oneida County releases police reform plan, looking for public comment

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Police Reform and Reinvention Committee has released its police reform plans and is looking for the public’s comments on the changes.

The plans are a part of the governor’s executive order for police reform and reinvention that requires police agencies to adopt a plan or risk losing funding.

The committee is now accepting public comment. You can view the plan by clicking here. To submit comments you can email ce@ocgov.net by 9 a.m. on February 8, 2021.

“Over the past few months this committee has worked hard to evaluate the policies and procedures of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and I believe that this collaboration will improve upon what was already a stellar law enforcement agency,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “I look forward to receiving input from the public that will provide even more insight that can be utilized in this important process.”

The plan will be presented to the Oneida County Board of Legislators for approval on March 10. It will then be submitted to New York State by April 1.