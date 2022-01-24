Oneida County reports 10 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

(WSYR-TV) -- The New York State Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a man they suspect of stealing catalytic converters in the Town of Ithaca.

According to NYS Police, on January 13, 2022, around 7:30 a.m., the man in the picture stole two catalytic converters from a pickup truck parked at the Calvary Cemetery on Five Mile Drive.