Oneida County reports 10 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for January 24th.

  • 744* new positive cases, 52,435** total. *(includes 1/21-1/23)
    • 1/21: 399
    • 1/22: 187
    • 1/23: 158
      • **105 positive cases were added into today’s total as the result of home test kits reported to Oneida County from 1/3/22 to 1/22/22.
  • 3,603 active positive cases.
  • 11.3% positivity rate.
  • 10* new COVID-19-related deaths, 627 total. *(includes 1/21-1/23)
    • 1/21: 3
    • 1/22: 4
    • 1/23: 3
  •  77 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 29 unvaccinated/48 vaccinated
    • 53 at MVHS.
    • 12 at Rome Health.
    • 12 out of county.
      • 10 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
        • 4 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
      • 8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 4 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
      • 15 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 1 unvaccinated/14 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age*:
    • 0-12 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 20-29 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
    • 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 11 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/15 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
    • *1 vaccinated patient’s age was unknown at the time of this report.
  • 38% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
  • The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 60 years-old.
  • The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 66 years-old.
  • Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 58% are at least 6 months past full vaccination and have not received a booster.
  • Of the total patients currently hospitalized, 74% are unvaccinated, past six months of full vaccination or have not received a booster.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

