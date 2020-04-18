Oneida County reports a possible COVID-19 exposure at 2 Utica businesses

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Oneida County Health Department, a person who tested positive for COVID-19 may have exposed two Utica businesses to the virus.
The health department says the person who tested positive for coronavirus was at the following businesses between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on April 11.
- Dollar Tree located at 1100 Mohawk St. in Utica
- Walmart located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica
The Oneida County Health Department asks anyone who may have been at these locations during the times listed to monitor themselves for symptoms. The health department says you do not have to self-quarantine, but if symptoms develop you should contact your health care provider.
The health department says the risk to the public is low because the individual who tested positive was wearing a mask and gloves.
Oneida County is scheduled to deliver an update on the COVID-19 crisis during a Facebook Live Town Hall on April 21 at 6 p.m.
