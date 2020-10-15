Oneida County reports possible COVID-19 exposures at businesses and several bus routes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is reporting customers at three businesses and passengers on four Centro bus routes may have been exposed to a person who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The locations, dates and times are:
Friday, October 9
11 a.m.to 12 p.m.
Universal Check Cashing
333 Genesee St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/23/20

Saturday, October 10
Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Walmart
5815 Rome-Taberg Road, Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: through 10/24/20

Monday, October 12
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Hannaford
1122 Mohawk St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/26/20

10/6/20 to 10/8/20 and 10/12/20 to 10/14/20
Centro Bus Route UT12
6:04 a.m. to 6:20 a.m. (each day)
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 14 days from date of exposure (10/20/20, 10/21/20, 10/22/20, 10/26/20, 10/27/20 or 10/28/20)

Centro Bus Route UT29
6:25 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. (each day)
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 14 days from date of exposure (10/20/20, 10/21/20, 10/22/20, 10/26/20, 10/27/20 or 10/28/20)

Centro Bus Route UT28
3:50 p.m. to 4 p.m. (each day)
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 14 days from date of exposure (10/20/20, 10/21/20, 10/22/20, 10/26/20, 10/27/20 or 10/28/20)

Centro Bus Route U12
4 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. (each day)
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: Up to 14 days from date of exposure (10/20/20, 10/21/20, 10/22/20, 10/26/20, 10/27/20 or 10/28/20)

The health department says anyone who may have been at these locations during these dates and times should monitor themselves for symptoms. If you develop symptoms contact your health care provider. In an emergency dial 911.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected