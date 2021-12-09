Oneida County residents react to the County Executive’s mask order

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Thursday, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced a mask order that will begin on Monday, December 13 at 7 a.m. and will last through January 10, 2022.

After months of not having to wear one inside public places, residents are now being asked to wear one. Sharon Wells lives in Rome, she agrees with the county executive’s decision. “I think it’s a really, really great thing and I think it’ll help a lot.” She added, “what does it take to put a mask on? It’s so simple, you know you’re not hurting yourself and you’re not hurting anyone else.”

Matt Ptak lives right outside of Rome. He says he doesn’t think the order is necessary. “See how it goes and see what the stores say and small businesses owners you know.” He adds, “are you going to decline someone from coming inside your store if they don’t have a mask when they’re already struggling and all that?” Ptak says he will have a mask with him just in case.