Oneida County sees 4 deaths and 18 drug overdoses in just 5 days

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County has seen 4 deaths in just 5 days from drug overdoses. Another 18 overdose incidents related to heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl have triggered an alert on the county’s Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program.

The alert was triggered twice, once due to 8 overdoses reported in less than a 24-hour period between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and once again because of the spike in overdoses between December 30 and January 3.

“This spike in overdoses and fatalities is of great concern as we continue to simultaneously combat the COVD-19 pandemic,” said Oneida County Executive, Anthony J. Picente Jr. “To say that the past 10 months have been difficult is an understatement, and this is especially true for those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. We must continue to remain diligent and on high alert over the next several months, and do all that we can to prevent additional overdose and death within our community.”

A recent trend with local overdose data shows an uncharacteristic increase in overdoses involving cocaine. Since the beginning of December, 13 overdoses have been reported involving the drug. “Cocaine-related” incidents are usually only one or two per month. In 11 of the 13 instances, naloxone was successful in reversing the overdose, indicating to responders that the cocaine is likely being mixed with an opioid, such as heroin or fentanyl.

Oneida County isn’t alone. This trend mirrors what national agencies are also seeing. In mid-December, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent advisories to public health departments and healthcare professionals regarding big increases over the past year in overdose deaths caused by fentanyl and a huge rise in the number of overdoses involving cocaine and psychostimulants like methamphetamine.

Because most of the time users don’t know drugs are being mixed, the Overdose Response Team is telling people who do use drugs to assume that substances like cocaine and methamphetamine are mixed with opioids and they should take necessary precautions.

Precautions include carrying Narcan (naloxone) with you, never use alone, and test substances for the presence of opioids before taking them, if possible.

ACR Health provides fentanyl test strips for free by calling 315-793-0661.

Various local pharmacies and community-based organizations supply Narcan. Dial 211 or text 898-211 to receive assistance in finding a Narcan provider near you. 211 also provides information regarding local treatment and recovery services.

And as a reminder, under the Good Samaritan Law, anyone who reports a life-threatening emergency will not be charged or prosecuted for drug- or alcohol-related offenses, with some exceptions.