Oneida County sees spike in heroin-related deaths

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has seen a spike in the amount of overdose fatalities in the last week.

In the last seven days, five deaths associated with heroin have been reported. Since April 1, there have been 15 overdoses total.

“This spike in overdose fatalities is of grave concern as we simultaneously combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Oneida County Executive, Anthony J. Picente, Jr. “There are concerns nationwide that COVID-19 may put people with substance use disorder at greater risk for a fatal overdose. At this highly vulnerable time for all in our community, we are coordinating with essential service providers on our Opioid Task Force to decrease this spike in fatalities by implementing strategies that ensure access to mental health, substance use and overdose prevention services such as Narcan.”

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, people in recovery may face new challenges with COVID-19. Physical distancing, which remains critical to COVID-19 mitigation, may reduce some of the social support needed for recovery, create barriers to treatment, and decrease the likelihood of observed overdoses making naloxone reversal of overdose less likely and potentially resulting in more fatalities.

Recognizing these challenges, the Oneida County Opioid Task Force is working with Oneida County government to expand access to Narcan and adopt recovery and treatment practices that are compliant with critical social distancing measures that need to remain in place to protect the health of everyone in the community.

A cross-reference guide has been prepared to inform the public of local substance use services and

supports that have been modified to meet their needs as they continue to practice social distancing.

Some of these resources include:

Virtual Narcan training

Narcan mobile drop-off or mail-in services

Virtual peer recovery support

Harm reduction services including syringe exchange and fentanyl testing strips

Substance use and mental health telehealth services – the CDC has released guidance on the expanded use of telehealth services to provide evaluation and treatment including buprenorphine treatment.

Prevention of disruptions of methadone/buprenorphine doses through extended prescriptions as recommended by NYSDOH and other harm-reduction experts.

Outpatient and inpatient treatment services are still available with COVID-19 telephone prescreening.

In collaboration with this effort, Midstate EMS is rolling out a voluntary Leave Behind Narcan program sponsored by NYSDOH. The program allows first responders to leave behind Narcan kits with individuals considered at high risk for an overdose.

Narcan is also available at various local pharmacies throughout Oneida County.

People can also dial 2-1-1 or text “opioid” to 898-211 to receive assistance finding Narcan, treatment, and recovery services.