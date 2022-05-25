ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a person on their ‘Top Ten Most Wanted’ list was found and arrested on May 25.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Andrew Relf was wanted for narcotics and weapon charges. New information about his current location was obtained around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday 5-25. It was then verified that he was at the Rodeway Inn at 141 New Hartford Street in New Hartford and he was taken into custody without incident.

Relf was transported to Oneida County Court and arraigned. He is currently being held at the Oneida County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in front of the Oneida County Court in the future.