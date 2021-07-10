Oneida County Sheriff requesting no unnecessary travel in Hamlet of Westerville following tornado

WESTERN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol is requesting there be no unnecessary travel in the Hamlet of Westerville as crews are working to remove debris caused by Thursday’s tornado.

“Curious observers and onlookers are attempting to get a view of the destruction but at the same time they are getting in the way of the debris and tree removal and greatly hindering their work,” Maciol said.

The Sheriff’s Office has designated patrol units assigned to Westerville since the tornado struck keeping unathorized vehicles out of the area.

Deputies are only allowing local residents, first responders, work crews, and volunteers into the affected neighborhoods.

The Sheriff will have Deputies remain in Westerville until the local officials are comfortable with opening up the roadways.